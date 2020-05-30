Frances Swatzell
Knoxville - Frances Swatzell, precious and much-loved wife, sweet mama who loved to laugh, and treasured and fun-loving Grammy, went to be with Jesus on May 28, 2020. She is survived by her adoring and devoted husband of nearly 65 years, Jim Swatzell; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Chris Lemmons; and the absolute loves of her life, her granddaughters, Bailey and Morgan Lemmons, all of Knoxville. One of Frances's favorite Scriptures comes from Romans 8:31: "If God is for us, who can be against us." She believed with her whole heart that if she could just touch the hem of Jesus's garment, she would be healed. Now she has, and now she is. Frances's husband and family would like to express their appreciation to the ER staff at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center who worked diligently and with such great care in their efforts to save her. Friends and family may offer condolences at their convenience from 9 am - 4 pm on Monday, June 1, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel, 1421 N. Broadway, 37917. Frances will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 2, at 1 pm, at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Reverend Troy Forrester officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the piano fund at First United Methodist Church, 3316 Kingston Pike, 37919. Online Condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.