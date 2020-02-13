|
Frances Swersky
Knoxville - Frances Rita Disney Swersky, affectionately known as Fran or Nana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Feb. 12, 2020, at University of Tennessee hospital after a short illness.
The daughter of J. Frank and Helen Disney, Nana was born on March 29, 1923, and raised in Knoxville. She was a graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School and was a founding member of The Church of The Good Samaritan.
Fran met the love of her life, Norman while working at the local USO. Norman went on to serve in the Burma Theater in WWII while Frances worked in Oak Ridge on the Manhattan Project. They were wed in 1946 and spent 61 years together. After a brief stay in Bronx, New York, they moved back to Knoxville where they raised four boys and two girls. The house was always full of love and laughter and wonderful smells from the kitchen. Nana's date nut bars, gumbo, and matzah ball soup were among our favorites and were shared with family and hundreds of lifelong friends. She had a beautiful soprano voice and her rendition of "Happy Birthday" will forever remain on her grandchildren's voicemails.
Her life had its share of sadness, losing two sons well before their time, but she remained a positive and uplifting force in the lives of anyone with whom she came in contact. Her sense of humor and quick wit were her signature and they never faded. She had her nurses and hospital staff laughing until the end of her life on earth. We were all blessed to have witnessed her infectious smile and her unconditional love. Our father gave us our tenacious work ethic and discipline, but it was truly Nana's gift of love and compassion that shaped our emotional well-being.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Eric and Kurt; husband, Norman; her 6 siblings and special friend, Bob. Fran is survived by her sons, Brian (Lynn), and Gregg (Patti); daughters, Karla and Lisa (John) Myers; special daughters, Melodie and Gail; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and dear friends Pat and Pauline. The family would like to acknowledge the nurses and staff of UT hospital as well as the staff of Manor House for their exceptional care and understanding.
A service will be held at The Church of The Good Samaritan Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 4:00p.m., with a reception in her honor to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to The Church of The Good Samaritan, 425 N. Cedar Bluff Road 37923 or UT Medical Center Development Office, 2121 Medical Center Way, #110, Knoxville 37920. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020