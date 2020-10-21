1/
Frances Trent Howard
Frances Trent Howard

New Market - Frances Trent Howard, age 87, left a loving a family to join her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was a very active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she especially enjoyed singing. Frances also worked for Standard Knitting Mill and Abloom Florist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornell Julian Howard; parents, Arlie and Edith Ballinger Trent; granddaughter, Taylor Devotie; brothers, Harold Glendon, Edgar Leon, and Charles Donald Trent; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hansel Trent and Phyllis Graham Trent; niece, Jan Trent Dillman; nephews, Ryan Trent and Rick Trent.

She is survived by her children, Steven Cornell (Connie) Howard of Knoxville, Douglas Mark (Melissa) Howard of New Market, Pamela Jean (Steve) Devotie of New Market; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Curtis Trent of New Market; sisters-in-law, Glenda Trent of Jefferson City, Barbara Trent of Strawberry Plains; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Fielden Cemetery.

Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Fielden Cemetery with Dr. Greg Lindsey officiating. Mrs. Howard will lie in state Saturday from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Lying in State
09:00 - 04:00 PM
OCT
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Fielden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
