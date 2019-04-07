Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Frances WIllis (Fran) Kirby

Frances (Fran) WIllis Kirby

Frances (Fran) Willis Kirby, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Fran was born March 2, 1926 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl Gay of Roanoke, AL. She was the widow of the late William Sexter Willis (and the late Robert Earl Kirby). Fran was a 1945 graduate of Randolph County High School and later studied at the University of Tennessee. Her endeavors included roles in high management with the Harkness Corporation for over 30 years as well as sales with White Jewelry. Fran was a member of Deane Hill Country Club, Ft. Loudon Yacht Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. Fran was also preceded in death by her daughter Cherlyn Gay Dugger. She is survived by her daughters, Dolores Dee Greene, Angela Ghezawi Lopez and husband Philippe Julian Lopez; grandchildren, Scott and Michael Dugger; Sidney and Ashley Lopez; and 4 great grandchildren; and extremely close friend and Angela's mother-in-law, Colette Lopez. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with the funeral immediately following. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fran's name may be made to either to the Ageless Alliance at www.agelessalliance.org (they are group that fights against elder abuse) or Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
