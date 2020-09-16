1/1
Frances Wooten
Knoxville - Frances Elizabeth Agnew Wooten, age 89 of Knoxville, departed her earthly home for her Heavenly home on September 13, 2020. Frances passed peacefully at home with her family at her side. She was of the Methodist faith. She loved her family dearly, as evidenced by her many delicious meals. She so loved and enjoyed cooking for everyone.

Frances was born and lived most of her young life in Atlanta, Georgia. She even maintained her southern accent after years of having moved to Knoxville. She had many dear friends through her years of working at the Knoxville Education Association, years of bridge clubs, tennis, volunteering at Ft. Sanders Hospital… she LOVED people.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles & Carrie Agnew, husband Braxton and 4 siblings. She is survived by her devoted children; Cynthia Wooten and Michael (Rita) Wooten, & grandchildren; Catherine (Will) Cromer, Sarah Wooten, & Baker Wooten.

The family will have a private graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.





Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
