Francis K. Beatty-Hill Obituary
Ms. Francis K. Beatty-Hill (Tinker) transitioned to her heavenly home on April 6, 2020. Francis was born on August 5, 1957 in Oak Ridge, TN to her parents Albert and Bernice Beatty of Claxton, TN.

Francis was a graduate of both Clinton Sr. High School and Knoxville Business College where she received an Associate degree in Accounting. She was employed by the state of Tennessee and retired in 2013.

Francis was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Bernice Beatty; Aunt: Verberna Moore; Sister: Valerie Beatty; and her beloved dogs: Precious, Missy and Albert.

Francis leaves to cherish her memory her sons: Christopher Beatty, Knoxville, TN; Desmond (Kristin) Beatty, Smyrna, GA; Sister: Anna Theresser Caswell, Claxton, TN; Brother: William Thomas (Carrie Bell) Gist, Knoxville, TN; Nephews: Ricky Caswell, Knoxville, TN, Darryl (Tammy) Caswell, Knoxville, TN, Kevin Caswell, Powell, TN, Anthony Gist, Knoxville, TN; Niece: Laurita Palmer, Maryland; Great Nephews and Nieces: Casey Caswell, Erica Caswell, Darryl Caswell Jr., Brittney Caswell, Bradley Caswell, Darrius Caswell, Jordan Caswell, Tyler Caswell, Kevin Caswell Jr. and Anna S. Caswell. Devoted friends: Grady Hill Jr., Tami Lamotte, Gloria Angel, Roo Roo Angel, James Robinson; Devoted stepchildren: Moe, Coe and Grady III.

To honor and pay tribute to her life, a celebration will be tentatively held on August 8, 2020. The family will follow up with more details.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
