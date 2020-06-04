Frank AlexanderKnoxville - Mr. Frank Alexander, age 80, is now at peace with Jesus. He passed away at his home in Knoxville on June 3, 2020. He was born in Rockwood, TN to Frank Alexander and Mildred Easter Alexander. He is a graduate of Tennessee Military Institute of Sweetwater, TN in 1958, which he called the best experience of life in high school. Seeking his future, he headed for Washington, DC where he worked in the fingerprint department of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He spent more time reading files than filing fingerprints. At the advent of computers, he worked in teaching and programming early computers. He later turned into a computer buyer for Union Carbide in Oak Ridge. By that time he had met his wife, Mary, of nearly 50 years. The couple has two children, Tony Johns who sadly, passed away in 2003, and Wayne Alexander and his wife Lee who live in the Tampa, FL area.Grandchildren are Zachary Alexander (Jaci), Nakisha Ruggerio (Ben), and Brandi Kunselman (Josh). There are also three great-grandchildren, Kendall and Tinsley Ruggerio, and Presley Ferrata who all live in the Tampa area.Frank was greatly loved as a wild storyteller, which he claimed he learned from all of his pastor friends. He and Mary served as Mission Service Corps with the Southern Baptist Convention having received his Seminary Extension Degree in Educational Ministries.The couple served 22 years in South Dakota and serving churches also in North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. For almost the whole time, they lived in Sturgis, South Dakota, and ministered in various churches as music director and Lay Renewal Facilitator and at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He has been in declining health since he retired to Knoxville in 2006. Former members of Central Baptist Church of Bearden where they still have many friends, they are currently members of Stock Creek Baptist Church.Internment services are being handled by Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. He will be buried beside his mother and father in Oak Grove Cemetery. Because of the COVID19 Virus, there will be no funeral services. Graveside service will be private. A celebration of his life may be held later in the year when it is safer to gather for such occasions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000. Cards may be sent in care of Stock Creek Baptist Church, 8106 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.