|
|
Frank Auty
Knoxville - Auty, Frank 83 of Knoxville, TN went to his resting place Saturday, January 4, 2020. He worked for GTE Sylvania in Batavia, NY for over 20 years which led him to Knoxville, TN where he worked for Magnavox. Frank was preceded in death by his second wife Evelyne Auty. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Auty; son, Ron (Clara) Auty, daughter, Brenda Auty; grandchildren, Marlisa Jackson, Jonathan (Kenyetta) Zimmerman, Eleanor Auty, Samuel Auty; great grandchildren, Nephy Williams, Tanaja Banks, Tiara Banks, Alexis Zimmerman, Jordan Zimmerman, Jocelyn Zimmerman. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8th from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place at 2:00pm with burial to follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020