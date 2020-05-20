|
Frank Boyd "Pete" (Sweet Pea) Mallory Sr.
Knoxville - Frank Boyd "Pete" (Sweet Pea) Mallory Sr., age, 86, of Knoxville, TN was called home to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was a devoted provider and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very supportive and caring to his entire family, friends and community. Frank was a member of Bethel AME Church, graduated in 1953 from Austin High School, attended Mississippi State and Tennessee State University, served in the U. S. Army from 1954-56, and a retiree from the U. S. Postal Service in 1988 of 35 years.
Frank "Pete" is preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Lelia Murphy-Mallory, parents the late Samson (Annie-Nichols) Mallory, brothers, Samson "June"(Vicki Reid) Mallory Jr., William R. (Hattie) Maddox, sisters, Dorothy "Dot" (Samuel R.) Mallory-Whitman and Ethel (James) Mallory-Bradley.
Frank "Pete" leaves to cherish his memories; very loving, exceptional devoted caregiver and daughter, Sharon Mallory, loving daughter, Michele (Allen) Mallory-Moore; loving son and name sake, Frank (Whitney) Boyd Mallory Jr.; grandchildren, Emory (Crystal) Quince, Brittany Quince, Samson Quince, Destiny (Justin) Coleman, Shaneeka Relford, Alex Stenson, Sean and Dominique Honeycutt, Mauricia Lanxter, Allen Moore, Jr., and Dejuan (Amanda) Gilchrist, Allison ,Brooke Mallory and Mason Moore, all of Knoxville; (10) great-grandchildren, other family members to include: Terrell, Lewis, Roberts, Stamps, Battle, Murphy, Grice; devoted cousins to include: Frank Terrell, Rosa Lewis and James Mallory; special friends to include, Emlera (Manfred) Quince, Ernest McDuffy, Robert (Bob) Booker, Mary Wells, Ora Jean Chandler, Caron Boatwright, Zack Flack, Roberta Martin and Brandon Hickey all of Knoxville, a host of many loving and devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. A special thanks to the staff of the University of Tennessee Internal Medicine, Urology, Home Health and Occupational and Physical Therapy.
Open visitation, Saturday, May 23, 2020, 10:00 - 8:00 p.m., Jarnigan Chapel. Graveside Services, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN. Presiding pastor, Lee Russell Brown, special words Rev. Michael D. Broadnax, of Nashville, TN, and eulogy from Rev. Marty Koontz of Knoxville, TN.
Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
