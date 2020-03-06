|
Frank C. Rusch IV
Corryton - On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Frank C. Rusch IV, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 92. Frank was born on December 04, 1927. He was a proud WWII veteran who went on to forge a successful career as an AT&T executive. Frank was known for his contagious spirit and uncompromising pursuit to live life to the fullest.
Family and friends got a glimpse into Frank's zest for life when he met and fell in love with his wife Marion. Upon suffering a serious stroke, Frank found himself in an assisted living center to support him through recovery. I think its fair to say he wasn't very happy about it! But instead of just giving up, he soon met a beautiful resident at the same facility who too was recovering from a recent stroke. More importantly, Marion shared his same passion for life.
Their friendship quickly grew to love. Soon, they shocked family, friends and staff when they eloped and eventually began an independent life together. That story still puts a smile on the face of all of us who loved and admired Frank. Frank and Marion expressed their love to each other every day. What a great lesson for us all!
Frank was a very gifted artist and was recognized as such in several juried competitions. He was also an avid golfer. Short of a national disaster, that's where you'd find him most days. He also pursued his passion for music as the leader of a popular jazz band for several years.
Frank was preceded in death by his first wife of 65 years Dorothy "Dottie" Rusch, daughter Patricia JoAnn Balester and brother Robert Rusch.
He's survived by his wife, Marion, 2 children, 2 stepchildren, 3 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Frank lived a very long and full life. We know he's smiling upon us, knowing that he truly accomplished his life-long pursuit to "live" while he was alive. Life well done, Frank!
You will be deeply missed.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020