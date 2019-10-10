Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
Alcoa, TN
1932 - 2019
Maryville - Frank J. Carballo, age 87 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born in Lackawanna, NY on June 24, 1932. Frank was an executive at Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, NY and Baltimore, MD and retired in 1991. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima in Alcoa, TN and the Knights of Columbus of Morristown and Alcoa, TN and Fort Myers, FL. Preceded in death by: Parents, Toribio and Pearl (Suarez) Carballo; late wife, Dora (Sperduti); Brother, Richard. Survivors include: Wife, Joyce (Russell Mars) Carballo; Children, Deborah Carballo, Maria Thow (Jim), Laura Soper (Dan), Glenn Mars (Maggi), Linda Carr (late Jim) Nancy Polakiewicz (Jeff); Brother & Sister-in-law, Robert (Judy) Carballo; Grandchildren, Justin, Corinne, Leah, Jarod, Deanne, Brittne, Maxwell, Elisabeth, Sarah, Luke, Molly, Jeffrey, Jenna, Joseph, Kameril; Great-Grandchildren, Kaleb, Skyla, Perry, Parker, Ganni, Isabella, Ava, Lucy. Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima, Alcoa, TN. A reception will follow in the church hall. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna, NY. Frank will be remembered for "what causes this?" In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in memory of Frank. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
