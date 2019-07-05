|
|
Frank David Jordan, Jr.
Knoxville - Frank David Jordan, Jr., age 91 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He retired from the Knoxville News Sentinel in 1989 as The ShowTime Editor after a life-long career in the newspaper business. Frank served our country as a member of The United States Navy. He was a faithful Christian who served the Lord in Greystone Presbyterian Church, South Knoxville Baptist Church and Island Home Baptist Church. He and his wife, Sally, were charter members of Mended Hearts at Baptist Hospital and ministered each week to cardiac patients. Frank was a member of The South Knoxville Optimist Club and The Lift Group. He was devoted to his family and shared his faith with others throughout his life. Frank was a resident at NHC Farragut for the last five years and eagerly participated in all activities. He personally welcomed all new residents and was a source of encouragement to all those around him.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Sally Adkins Jordan; son, David Jordan III; parents, Frank David Jordan Sr., and Alma Loehr Jordan. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret (Bob) Webb; daughter in law, Carol Jordan; grandchildren, Davey (Monica) Jordan, Andrew (Kim) Jordan and Sarah Webb; great grandchildren, Chandler Jordan and soon to arrive, Charlotte Jordan. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 11:00am-12:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy Knoxville, TN 37920. Funeral to follow with Rev. Tim Fleeger officiating. Family and friends will go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville for a 1:00pm Interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 5 to July 6, 2019