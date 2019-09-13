Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
Funeral service
Following Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery
Frank Davis


1926 - 2019
Frank Davis Obituary
Frank Davis

Rutledge - William "Frank" Davis, age 93, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong dairy farmer who also worked at the mines for 45 years. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Bessie Davis, Grandpa and Grandma Swift, daughter Karen Ann, grandson Isaac, and sisters Mary Hodges and Eula Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Mary Ruth Davis; sons Jimmy (Karen) Davis, Danny (Suzanne) Davis, and Brad (Michelle) Davis; grandchildren Luke and Lilly Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. Ronnie Maness and Rev. Gary Satterfield will officiate the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials can be made in Frank's memory to Shiloh UMC Cemetery Fund.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
