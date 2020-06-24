Frank Dillard Kurkowitz



Temple, TX - Frank D. Kurkowitz, age 87 of Temple, TX passed peacefully June 19, 2020. Frank was a 1951 graduate of Knoxville High School and served in the US Navy from 1951-1990, retiring as a CWO4.



He continued his career in the private/public sector working in contract administration for Lear-Seigler, Boeing, DCMA Raytheon, HQUSAREUR, & US Army fr 1990-2009.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman C and Ida L Kurkowitz, his wife of 35 years, Marvelyne (Stephens) and step-son, Perry Lee Stephens.



Frank is survived by wife of 17 years, Frances Weber, 3 step-children, and 8 step-grandchildren.



Services will be held at a later date in Killeen, TX.









