Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Eldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Jimmy" Eldridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank "Jimmy" Eldridge Obituary
Frank "Jimmy" Eldridge

Lenoir City - Frank "Jimmy" Eldridge, age 77 of Lenoir City passed away July 15, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Jimmy was a member of New Providence Baptist Church. He retired from L.C.U.B. Jimmy enjoyed working on their farm, traveling and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jessie Eldridge; brother, Allen "Bart" Eldridge, and infant great-granddaughter, Alexia Rogers. Survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Janice Wilson Eldridge; children, Patricia Harrill, Frank Eldridge Jr. "Jim Frank" and wife, Marcie Eldridge; grandchildren, Tamara Lee (Dustin), Timothy "T. J." Lennex, and Matthew Rogers (Melinda); great-grandchildren: Emory, Nolan, Colt, Bella, and Mary; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 10 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ProjectHeart.org for congenital heart disease/heart defects research. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now