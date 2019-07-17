|
Frank "Jimmy" Eldridge
Lenoir City - Frank "Jimmy" Eldridge, age 77 of Lenoir City passed away July 15, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Jimmy was a member of New Providence Baptist Church. He retired from L.C.U.B. Jimmy enjoyed working on their farm, traveling and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jessie Eldridge; brother, Allen "Bart" Eldridge, and infant great-granddaughter, Alexia Rogers. Survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Janice Wilson Eldridge; children, Patricia Harrill, Frank Eldridge Jr. "Jim Frank" and wife, Marcie Eldridge; grandchildren, Tamara Lee (Dustin), Timothy "T. J." Lennex, and Matthew Rogers (Melinda); great-grandchildren: Emory, Nolan, Colt, Bella, and Mary; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 10 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ProjectHeart.org for congenital heart disease/heart defects research. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019