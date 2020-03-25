|
Frank Erich Patschke, Jr.
Knoxville - Frank Erich Patschke, Jr., age 81, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Ben Atchley State Veterans' Home. Frank was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and active with their United Methodist Men's Group. He was a member of the Karns Lions Club and organized and ran food concessions for 25 years at the Karns Community Fair. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Constellation and the USS Ranger. Frank was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Erich Patschke, Sr. and sister, Carol Patschke Bostick. Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Walker Patschke; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Rick Clark; granddaughter, Camille; mother, Helen Patschke of Texas; brother, John Patschke of Texas; sister, Flora Hays of Michigan; several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. J. David Tabor officiating. The family would like to express appreciation to the medical and support staffs of Manor House Assisted Living and Memory Care, Ben Atchley State Veterans' Home, and Amedisys Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 5613 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 or to the Karns Lions Club, P.O. Box 7251, Knoxville, TN 37921.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020