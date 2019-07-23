|
Frank Gragg
Oak Ridge - Frank Norman Gragg, 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. He was born July 16, 1931 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, the son of Frank Alexander Gragg and Jessie Mae Childress Gragg. The Gragg family came to Oak Ridge in 1944 from Montezuma, North Carolina. Frank served with the US Air Force from April 11, 1949 until November 6, 1952 and continued serving his country in the Army National Guard until May 9, 1960. He was a long-time employee of [email protected] and Bell South where he was a cable splicer. Frank was an avid golfer and member of South Hills Golf Course and a dedicated and devoted UT Vol fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joyce Stone Gragg; Children, Norma (Paul) LaValley of Tucson, AZ, Marla Gragg of San Diego, CA and Paula Boatwright of Knoxville; brothers, Clifford Gragg (Lou) of Odessa, TX and Larry Gragg (Joann) of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Mary Schaffer of Lubbock, TX, Sybil Wallace of Oak Ridge and Jeri Rich of Highland, CA; grandchildren, Gregory LaValley and Colin LaValley of Tucson, AZ and Kelsey Leonard (Troy) of La Jolla, CA and two great-grandchildren, Xavier Ines and Skyler Leonard of La Jolla, CA. He is also survived by his beloved and loyal canine companion, Molly. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Tim Kimsey officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens for a graveside service. Military honors will be provided by the USAF Honor Guard. The family asks that any memorials be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W Summitt Hill Drive SW, #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019