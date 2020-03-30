|
Dr. Frank H. Genella
Dr. Frank H. Genella, age 86, Oak Ridge Family Doctor, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 28, 2020. Frank was born to Frank Genella and Virginia Murphy in Nashville on September 14, 1933.
Frank's calling in life was family medicine which he practiced in Oak Ridge for 37 years. He considered being a physician a privilege and every patient became a friend. He graduated from Tennessee Tech and received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis. Frank was a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice.
Frank had a joy for life. He loved his family above all else. He enjoyed skeet shooting and his many friends at the Oak Ridge Sportsmen's Association. Creekwood farm was a special place for him where he enjoyed riding his tractor and fishing. The family gathered at the farm to enjoy nature, wildlife, and the simple pleasures of farming life.
Frank led by example with perseverance, hard work, and an optimistic attitude. He guided his children and grandchildren with patience, wisdom, and practical advice. Frank enjoyed being with people and had a great sense of humor.
Frank was married for 60 years to his beloved wife, Judy. He also leaves behind devoted daughters Kathy Tedford (John) and Wendy Robinson (Will), brother Milton Genella (Linda), sister Virginia Rogan, grandsons Matthew Tedford, Wesley Robinson, Alex Tedford, Brent Robinson, Luke Tedford and other extended family. His brother Charles passed away in 1983. Frank will be dearly missed by all.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020