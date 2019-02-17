|
Frank John Peroulas
Knoxville, TN
Frank John Peroulas 92 of South Knoxville, born on January 6, 1927 in Ditiki Fragista, Evrytania, Greece, the youngest of the three children of the late John and Eleni Peroulas. Frank passed away on Thursday February 14, 2019 at home. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Frank was in the restaurant business with his older brother, Jim, from 1970 until retirement in 1995. The restaurant that he ran with his brother was a Market Square landmark known as the Gold Sun Cafe and later in 1977 renamed Peroulas Quality Foods. After retirement, he also worked for the Knox County in the Department of Motor Vehicles. Frank remained with the DMV until his second retirement. Frank was a loving, gentle, proud man with a big heart. There was room for everyone in it. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, James J. and Jennie Cavalaris Peroulas, brother-in-law, Velissarios Alestas, and great nephew, Theofani Alestas. Frank is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Mary Sue Peroulas, sister in Greece, Metaxia Alestas, brother-in-law Edward (Faye) Proctor, niece Maria Peroulas, nephews John (Mary Beth) Peroulas, Ike (Vasso) Alestas, John (Mary) Alestas, great nieces, Demetria Peroulas, Elena Alestas, great nephews Velissarios T. Alestas (Sarah) Harmony and Journey , Christo Alestas, Dimitri Alestas, and a very large extended family. Special thanks and love to Shirley Manis and Gus and Pat Karalis. The family will receive friends Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Kingston Pike, funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Fr. Anthony Stratis and Rev. Fr. Demetrios Carellas officiating. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or . Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019