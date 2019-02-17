Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
For more information about
Frank Peroulas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Kingston Pike
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Kingston Pike, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Peroulas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank John Peroulas


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank John Peroulas Obituary
Frank John Peroulas

Knoxville, TN

Frank John Peroulas 92 of South Knoxville, born on January 6, 1927 in Ditiki Fragista, Evrytania, Greece, the youngest of the three children of the late John and Eleni Peroulas. Frank passed away on Thursday February 14, 2019 at home. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Frank was in the restaurant business with his older brother, Jim, from 1970 until retirement in 1995. The restaurant that he ran with his brother was a Market Square landmark known as the Gold Sun Cafe and later in 1977 renamed Peroulas Quality Foods. After retirement, he also worked for the Knox County in the Department of Motor Vehicles. Frank remained with the DMV until his second retirement. Frank was a loving, gentle, proud man with a big heart. There was room for everyone in it. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, James J. and Jennie Cavalaris Peroulas, brother-in-law, Velissarios Alestas, and great nephew, Theofani Alestas. Frank is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Mary Sue Peroulas, sister in Greece, Metaxia Alestas, brother-in-law Edward (Faye) Proctor, niece Maria Peroulas, nephews John (Mary Beth) Peroulas, Ike (Vasso) Alestas, John (Mary) Alestas, great nieces, Demetria Peroulas, Elena Alestas, great nephews Velissarios T. Alestas (Sarah) Harmony and Journey , Christo Alestas, Dimitri Alestas, and a very large extended family. Special thanks and love to Shirley Manis and Gus and Pat Karalis. The family will receive friends Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Kingston Pike, funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Fr. Anthony Stratis and Rev. Fr. Demetrios Carellas officiating. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or . Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.