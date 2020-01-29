Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church
121 Fern Street
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
New Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church
121 Fern Street
Knoxville, TN
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
New Gray Cemetery
Frank Justin Lundy Obituary
Frank Justin Lundy

Knoxville - Frank Justin Lundy, age 34, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born May 1, 1985 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Todd E. and Ingrid Mostella Lundy. Justin loved his family greatly. He also loved sports, music, and writing lyrics about real life situations.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Ruby Wilkerson and devoted grandmother, Otelia Lundy.

Those left to cherish his memory: father, Todd E. Lundy Sr.; mother, Ingrid Mostella Lundy; sister, Todsha Lundy; brothers, Todd E. Lundy Jr., Tomier Lundy, Taveon Lundy and Jayden Lundy; grandfather, William T. Lundy Sr.; grandmother, Freddie Mostella; uncles, Bill (Latonya) Lundy, Donald (Yvonne) Lundy, Steve Lundy, Ricky Rogers, Chris (Tina) Lundy and Umar Tate; aunts, Renee' Rogers (Clint), Tracey Mostella and Sherry Lundy; a host of other family to include devoted cousins, Jonathan Rogers and Shyra Wright and many friends.

Friday, January 31, 2020, the family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at New Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 121 Fern Street, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Gregory E. Sawyer, Pastor and Pastor Dexter D. Mims, Sr. officiating. Interment will take place Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Gray Cemetery where a dove release will conclude the service. All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
