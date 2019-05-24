|
|
Frank L. Peishel
Oak Ridge, TN
Frank L. Peishel, age 90, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. Frank was born September 14, 1928 in the Manhattan borough of New York to Frank J and Leopoldina Peishel. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and then went to work for Foster Wheeler Company before coming to Oak Ridge. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in mechanical engineering and had a Professional Engineers License. He was a member of Tau Beta PI and the American Nuclear Society. After 39 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, he retired and became active with Habitat for Humanity and the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge. At the Children's Museum, he helped to build a replica of the guard towers that stood at the entrance to the plant areas. He also built a tugboat at the Children's Museum to enhance the water works exhibit. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he helped with the food pantry for a number of years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Bob. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, June Lemmon Peishel; Sons, Steven Peishel and David Peishel and wife Kathy; granddaughter Lyndsay and friend Mike, grandson Brandon; sister, Janet Baker and husband Jim; sister-in-law Harriet and husband Tony, and numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10 - 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge. The memorial service will begin at 11 am with Dr. H. Larry Boudon officiating and the interment of his ashes will follow in the memorial garden of the church. The family asks that any memorials be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 131 West Gettysburg Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or to the Children's Museum, 461 West Outer Dr., Oak Ridge, TN 37830 in Frank's memory. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An on-line guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019