Frank Lee Robinette
Frank Lee Robinette

Ten Mile, TN - Frank Lee Robinette age 76 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his sister's home in Ten Mile. Frank was of the Baptist faith and one of his greatest loves was spending time with his family. He was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, all things outdoors, Bluegrass music and old time Gospel music. Frank was a member of the Local Union 818 Laborers International, National Rifle Association, V.F.W. and served his country in the United States Army and in Vietnam. He was well known in the Roane County area. Preceded in death by son, Bryan Robinette; parents, Edgar and Mildred Robinette; brothers, David and Dennis Robinette; sister, Brenda Clower.

Survived by sons, Dwayne and Franky Ray Robinette of Madisonville; sisters, Judy Andrews and husband Vince Bonnice of Kingston, Yvonne Ivory of Ten Mile; brothers, Robert Robinette, Kyle and wife Wanda Robinette, Wesley and Tony Philips all of Kingston; grandchildren, Payton, Ryan and Keta Robinette and Brittney Jones; great grandchildren, Destiny and Riley Robinette, Alijah, Eden and Felix Jones. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral will follow at 6:00 pm with Reverend Tim Ramey officiating. Burial 2:00 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Crawford Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Robinette Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Guest Book sponsored by Kyker Funeral Homes J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.

November 12, 2020
