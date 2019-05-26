|
Frank "Sonny" Loveatz, Jr
Knoxville, TN
Frank (Sonny) Loveatz Jr, 72, of Knoxville, TN, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.
He was born December 26, 1946 in Northampton County Pennsylvania but lived in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. He is the son of the late Frank Loveatz Sr and Frances Elenor (Moyle) Loveatz. He served in the Army beginning May 25, 1966 and was honorably discharged May 24, 1968 having the rank of Sergeant. He served in Vietnam in Saigon, Da Nang and Cam Ranh Bay. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; 2 O/S Bars; Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device and Sharpshooter Badge Rifle M14.
Frank is survived by wife Sherrill Newcomb Loveatz, two sisters Frances (Fran) Giardina and Doris (Dee) Loveatz Maynard of California, daughter, Alicia C. Loveatz-Farmer and husband Rob Farmer, three grandchildren, Robert (Robbie) Austin Farmer, Gene Lewis Farmer and Courtney Elizabeth Farmer, 3 step children, Tonya Petty, Shannon Barnes and Thomas Gabriel and 10 step grandchildren, Matthew, Arron, Christopher, Madison, Emily, Kennadie, Joshua, Braden, Alexis and Donavan and nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a military graveside service, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 9:30 am at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to: East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 22802, Knoxville, Tennessee 37933.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019