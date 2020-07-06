Frank Matthews
Knoxville - Frank Ray Matthews of Knoxville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 2, 2020 at the age of 68. Frank loved the beach and fishing, especially deep-sea fishing. The most important thing was his love for his family. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; sister, Peggy and brother in laws, Harvey Boles and Edison Newport. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sue Rauhuff Matthews; sister, Wanda Boles; step-daughter, Tammy Bennett and husband, Tony; grandsons, Dalton Galyon and Tylor Bennett; and nieces and nephews, Gina, Melissa, Jamie, Amber, Steven, Hannah, Haley, Lucas, Grant, Levi, Sean, Josh, Nichole, River and Tatum. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 AM Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3551 Clear Springs Road, Mascot, TN. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.