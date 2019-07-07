|
Rev. Frank Merritt "Bob" Bostick
Maryville - The Reverend Frank Merritt "Bob" Bostick, 82, passed away at Brookdale Senior living Solutions Browns Creek on July 1, 2019. Bob exemplified a life of servanthood over many decades through his various roles in the United Methodist Church and was an excellent husband and Dad. His legacy will continue with his family, friends and through those he influenced by meaningful interaction and mentorship over many decades of life and service.
Preceded in death by his parents, Pell Moss and Ruth Hopkins Bostick; his two sisters, Dottie Parker and Joan Griffey; parents-in-law, Justin and Bernice Pollard Myers; brother-in-law, William S. "Bill" Parker, Jr.; and niece, Laura Parker Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Myers Bostick; who never left his side as the years passed and the challenges grew, as a testament to... and the fulfillment of... her sacred vows. He is also survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Gregg and Missy Collins Bostick (grandson, Jackson Myers) and Doug and Marina Trubnyakova Bostick (granddaughter, Evelina Bernice); brother-in-law, Jerry Griffey; nephew, David Parker; and nieces, Karen Griffey Todd and Becky Griffey Ripley, along with their respective spouses, children and grandchildren.
Bob was a 1958 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a 1961 graduate of the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Atlanta, where he obtained his Master of Divinity degree. He was inducted into Knoxville's East High School Hall of Fame in 2017.
Bob faithfully served the Holston Conference of The United Methodist Church over six decades in the role of Pastor at the Sevierville Circuit, Fairhaven United Methodist (Johnson City), Trinity United Methodist (Knoxville), Trinity United Methodist (Athens), and as Associate Pastor at Church Street United Methodist (Knoxville).
In addition to his Pastoral ministries within local churches, he also served as the Holston Conference Director of Youth Work (Johnson City), President/CEO of Holston United Methodist Home for Children (Greeneville, TN), District Superintendent of both the Wytheville, VA and Maryville, TN districts, and on the Board of Trustees of Emory and Henry College, Emory, VA. In his "retirement," he served as the Holston Conference Coordinator of Older Adult Ministries, along with other special projects on behalf of the Bishop. He also led many short-term missions to Haiti in the 1970's and 1980's, helping build schools, medical clinics and churches.
Bob really enjoyed travelling. He led and directed many tours to Washington, D.C., New England, and New York City, his favorite destination, over the years for Knoxville Tours. He also held a true passion for UT men's football and basketball, as well as for the Lady Vols.
The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living Solutions Browns Creek, and to Amedisys Hospice for allowing for his final years, months and days to be lived with excellent care, dignity and comfort.
Interment will be at Middle Creek Cemetery, Sevierville, at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019, with Rev. Doug Smith officiating. It is fitting that his place of rest will be located where his well-run race began.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Maryville at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Rev. Gregg Bostick and the Rev. Catherine Nance officiating. Honorary pallbearers include all Holston Conference Ministers and Spouses. Friends will be received from 5:00 until 6:45 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for: First United Methodist Church, Maryville, Music Ministry or Welcome Table. 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, TN 37803, or Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744, or Emory & Henry College, P.O. Box 950, Emory, VA 24327.
