Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Frank Patrick Flaherty

Frank Patrick Flaherty
Frank Patrick Flaherty

Knoxville, TN

In loving memory of Frank Patrick Flaherty of Knoxville, Tennessee who passed away May 24, 2019.

Frank was a graduate of Bearden High School and Tennessee Military Institute. He was a proud member of the Marine Corps Reserves. He was also a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church and served on the board for the Episcopal School of Knoxville. He was a coach for his son's little league baseball teams.

Preceded in death by his father John Patrick Flaherty and his sister Margaret Robyn Flaherty. He is survived by his sons John Patrick (Jamie) Flaherty II, Michael Preston Flaherty, Andy Ottolini, his mother Susan Preston Flaherty, sister Suzanne (Rob) Sparks, neices Nikki (Noah) Beeler, Sky Webb, nephews Matthew Sparks, Jackson Sparks, great nieces Callie Beeler, London Wilson, uncles William (Joan) Flaherty, Don (Nancy) Preston, cousins Taylor (Paige) Preston, Barry Preston, Kay Palmer, Brooke (Brent) Tiner.

Service will be held on Friday, May 31st at 1:00pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 with a private interment at Saint John's Cathedral preceding the service.

Memorial donations in memory of Frank may be made to Habitat For Humanity or the Episcopal School of Knoxville. Online condolences may be extended at

www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019
