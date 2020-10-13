Frank Richard Croce
Knoxville - Frank Richard Croce, age 57 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Frank was always involved in his many hobbies including motorcycles, fishing, and guns. He was a longtime volunteer firefighter as well as a fire school instructor and officer of the volunteer fire department in New Jersey.
His survivors include: wife, Christine Croce; sons, Frankie Croce and partner Cassandra, and Robert Croce; grandchildren, Kaden and Bentley; parents, Judy and Frank Croce; sisters, Cheryl Doran and Kim Alexander; nephews, Christopher and Michael; niece, Taylor; and his beloved dogs; Bubbles, Low, and Goofy.
The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
