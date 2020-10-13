1/
Frank Richard Croce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Richard Croce

Knoxville - Frank Richard Croce, age 57 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Frank was always involved in his many hobbies including motorcycles, fishing, and guns. He was a longtime volunteer firefighter as well as a fire school instructor and officer of the volunteer fire department in New Jersey.

His survivors include: wife, Christine Croce; sons, Frankie Croce and partner Cassandra, and Robert Croce; grandchildren, Kaden and Bentley; parents, Judy and Frank Croce; sisters, Cheryl Doran and Kim Alexander; nephews, Christopher and Michael; niece, Taylor; and his beloved dogs; Bubbles, Low, and Goofy.

The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved