Frank Rogers Obituary
Frank Rogers

Maryville - Frank Albert Rogers, age 83, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Frank retired from Beaty Chevrolet after many years of service. He always enjoyed working outside especially mowing and taking care of the family farm. Frank liked everybody he met and always loved playing jokes on people.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Larca Rogers, and sister, Alma Sue Rogers. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy N. Rogers; son, Steve Rogers; daughter, Sherri Rogers; grandchildren, Amber, Dana, Savannah, and Holly; three great-grandchildren and two more on the way; brothers, John, Roy and Sam Rogers; sisters, Faye Stafford, Doris Rogers, and Marie McMahan; several nieces and nephews.Family and friends will meet 2 PM Thursday in Providence Cemetery, Blount County for graveside service and interment. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
