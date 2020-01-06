|
|
Frank Shelton
Washburn -
Frank Shelton-age 86 of Washburn passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was a member of Mt. Eager Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Rev. Loy and Orpha Shelton; also preceded in death by wife, Maxine Mayes Shelton; son, Mike Shelton; sisters, Ruth Clay, Evon Shelton, Orena Clay and Lillie Mae Lay.
Frank is survived by daughter, Debbie Boles and husband, David; grandson, Seth Shelton; granddaughter, Misty Bailey and husband, Derek; sisters, Nancy Hopson and husband, Howard; Sue Frye and husband, David; Judy Standifer and husband, Howard; brother, Joe Shelton. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank also had an abundance of former co-workers and friends, especially the 6 A.M. Hardee's club.
Graveside service and interment 3 P.M. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Needham Cemetery on Bill Lay's farm, Washburn, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating with music by Linda Nicley. Family wand friends may meet at the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Jeff Hopson, Allen Frye, Ricky Shelton, Jerry Savage, Richie Nicley, Larry Lay. Honorary Pallbearers: Bea Bub Munsey, Steve Nicely, John Beeler, Ray Bowman, Paul Shelton, Ronnie Lay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, P. O. Box 22072, Knoxville, TN 37933, phone 865-288-7351. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020