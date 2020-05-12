|
|
Frank Tipton
Knoxville - Frank Rogers Tipton, age 91, passed away May 10, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center following a week long battle with pneumonia. He was a life-long South Knoxvillian, a Christian and a proud US Army Korean War Veteran. Frank was an avid storyteller, a rock collector who loved nature and working in his garden. He was a member of Knoxville Gem and Mineral Club.
Frank was preceded in death by parents, Dewy L. and Mae Tipton and brothers, Jolly Tipton and Gene Tipton. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of over 35 years, Doris L. Mikels-Tipton; step-daughters, Darlene (Andy) Christopher, Larissa (Fabian) Vargas, Stacey (Stephen) Broyhill, Julie (Derrick) Brockwell; and grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Kevin, Kyla, Stella, Pacey, Lelan.
The Family will gather for a Private Graveside Service & Military Honors at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, which will be available for viewing on Facebook at 1:00pm on Friday, May 15th, prior to a Private Interment at the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. Open Calling Hours will be available at Berry Highland South on Thursday, May 14th from 12:00-4:00pm and again on Friday from 8:30-11:00am. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020