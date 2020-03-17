Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Jr." Williams


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank "Jr." Williams Obituary
Frank Williams "Jr."

Frank Williams "Jr.," born May 10, 1929, in Knoxville, TN.

He departed this life, at the age of 90 years old, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Retired from the Gouffon Moving and Storage Company.

He leaves to cherish his memories, sons, Steve (Lisa) Williams, Knoxville, Clifford Williams, GA, Frank Chandler, Knoxville; daughters, Lydia Davis, Ohio, Karen Williams, Oak Ridge; sisters, Kay Moulden, Fransetta Phillips, Knoxville; many other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 7:00 p.m., Brother Shannon Myers, Officiating.

Interment, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -