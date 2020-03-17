|
|
Frank Williams "Jr."
Frank Williams "Jr.," born May 10, 1929, in Knoxville, TN.
He departed this life, at the age of 90 years old, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Retired from the Gouffon Moving and Storage Company.
He leaves to cherish his memories, sons, Steve (Lisa) Williams, Knoxville, Clifford Williams, GA, Frank Chandler, Knoxville; daughters, Lydia Davis, Ohio, Karen Williams, Oak Ridge; sisters, Kay Moulden, Fransetta Phillips, Knoxville; many other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 7:00 p.m., Brother Shannon Myers, Officiating.
Interment, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020