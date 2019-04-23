|
Frankie Bible
Slidell, LA
Frankie Bible, 95, passed away and went to be with her beloved husband Hutton Bible on April 13, 2019.
She is survived by her son and his wife; Ron and Debbie Bible; her granddaughter and her husband Devin and Matthew Newman, her
sister Ada Joe and her
husband Charles (Conway) Weir, and
numerous nieces and nephews.
Frankie was born in Black Rock, AR, on Sept. 21, 1923. She was the
daughter of the late Ada and Joe Hatcher. She was also
preceded in death by brothers, Willard and William Hatcher and sisters, Helen and Hazel Hatcher.
She and husband Hutton were married 61 years. They lived in Knoxville, TN, Chattanooga, TN, Columbia, SC, and then back to Knoxville, where they resided until Hutton's death in 2006. After his death Frankie moved to Slidell, LA, to be close to her son.
Frankie maintained her membership at Mt. Olive Baptist Church which she held close to her heart.
Frankie was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be missed.
There will be a private family memorial in Black Rock, Arkansas, with interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Frankie and Hutton Bible to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019