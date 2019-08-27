|
Frankie Boshears Black
Knoxville - Frankie Boshears Black, age 78, of Knoxville, formerly of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019. The full obituary will be in tomorrow's edition. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with the Funeral to follow. Family and friends will then gather at 10:45 am on Friday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019