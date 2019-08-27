Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery (gather there at 10:45 AM)
Frankie Boshears Black Obituary
Frankie Boshears Black

Knoxville - Frankie Boshears Black, age 78, of Knoxville, formerly of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019. The full obituary will be in tomorrow's edition. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with the Funeral to follow. Family and friends will then gather at 10:45 am on Friday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
