Frankie Preston Rose
Loudon - Frankie Preston Rose - age 76 of Loudon passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was an employee of ConAgra in Vonore and attended Friendship Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy Rose; parents, James Frank Preston and Anna Mae Phibbs Preston. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Crisp (Amy) of Knoxville; son, Robert Perkey of Loudon; grandchildren, Neamiah, Major and Malakhi; siblings: Shirley Scarborough of Kingston, Phyllis Gordon (Eddie), Jimmy Preston (Frances) all of Lenoir City; nephew and nieces, William F. Cobb (Karen) of Tellico Village, Amanda Preston and Holly Fox of Knoxville; great nephew, William R. Cobb (Mary Claire) of Chicago. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Shane Maples officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019