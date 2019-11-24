Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Clapps Chapel Cemetery
Frankie Rogers Obituary
Frankie Rogers

Knoxville - Frankie Sue Neal Rogers, age 73, of Knoxville, passed away November 23, 2019. Frankie was always very generous with everyone. She was a fun loving person and her memory will forever remain in our hearts. Frankie was preceded in death by husband Nicky Charles Rogers, son Nicky Lee Rogers, and sisters Freda Karnes, Lillian Woods, and Vicky Holifield. Survivors include grandson Alan Rogers, nieces and nephews Ginger Harris, Monty Karnes, Lisa Booher, Rory Karnes, and Garner Karnes, as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Wednesday at Clapps Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Joshua Felton officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
