Frankie V. Sexton
Knoxville - Frankie V. Sexton, age, 82 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church and retired from Sears with over 25 years of service. Frankie was a member of Knox County Sheriff's Office SCAN Unit for several years. Preceded in death by her husband Robert B (Bob) Sexton, Sr.; and daughter Cynthia Sexton; parents, Joe and Pearl Kerley. She is survived by Sons & Daughters-in-law: Robert (Lynne) Sexton, Randel (Vicky Miller), Roger (Teresa) Sexton, Russell (Susan) Sexton; 8 Grandchildren, and 15 Great Grandchildren; sister Betty Frazier, brother Allen Kerley and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with funeral Services at 7:00 pm with Rev Leland Lyon officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11:15 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Hwy for a 11:30 am interment service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019