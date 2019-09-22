|
|
Franklin Brown
Knoxville - Franklin Brown, age 85, died peacefully at home September 16, 2019. He was born in Buffalo Valley, TN, on May 8, 1934 and graduated from Baxter Seminary in 1953 via GED while serving in the USAF. Frank received his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from TN Tech in 1963 and received his Professional Engineering license in 1973. He retired from the TN Valley Authority as a Technical Supervisor in Nov. 1990.
Frank was a Mason and Past Master of Excelsor Lodge #657, F&AM (Baxter 1962) which later affiliated with Cookeville Lodge #266, F&AM. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and was a Knight Templar and Knight of York. Frank was a Shriner and member of Kerbela Temple, Knoxville, TN. He spent many hours transporting children to Shrine Hospitals in Lexington, Cincinnati and Greenville making over 200 trips. Frank loved golf and played most courses located in and around East TN.
He is preceded in death by parents, Norman and Elizabeth Morrow Brown, and siblings, Jewel, Edith, Gladys, John and Will. Frank is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Nash Brown; children, Karen(Tom) Philip(Teresa), and Anthony; grandchildren, Brennen, McKenna and Chloe; sister, Ruby Stamps and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date. To honor Frank's memory memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or , 315 Mimosa Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019