Franklin D. Capps
Knoxville, TN
Frank Capps-age 85 of Knoxville passed away Thursday morning, February 21, 2019 at U. T. Medical Center. Member of Warwick's Chapel Baptist Church. He was a U. S. Army Veteran. Frank was a long-standing owner/operator of auto service garages in the Luttrell area. Preceded in death by wife, Ithel McHone Capps; daughter, Brenda Smyth.
Survivors: daughters, Margie Ridge; Donna Clevenger and husband, Doug; sons, Jerry Capps; Gary Capps and wife, Angie, all of Knoxville, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. Brothers, Ronnie Capps and Jay Capps, both of Powder Springs; Ira Capps of Maynardville. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, February 24, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Ray Headrick officiating with music by The McHone Family. Interment 10 A.M. Monday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Grandson: Aaron Smyth, Jeremy Capps, Bradley Capps, Gary Capps, Jr., Jordan Smyth, Joshua Clevenger. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 9:15 A.M. Monday for the funeral procession. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019