Franklin D. Ferguson
Seymour - Franklin D. Ferguson, age 83 of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He loved being around the mountains. He loved classic cars and animals, especially cats. He was preceded in death by his parents Emory and Neva Ferguson, sister, Anna Lee Sparks, brother Jr. Ferguson, nieces, Pam Ennamorta, Diana Short, and nephew Mike Sparks. Survivors: Wife: Diana Ferguson, Sister: Inez Roberts, Niece: Patty Sargant. Funeral service 7 PM Friday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Clarence Gresham and Pastor Luke Wilkerson officiating. Graveside service and interment 10 AM Saturday at Chilhowee Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneral home.com