Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home
1106 Highway 33 South
New Tazewell, TN 37825
(423) 259-8586
Franklin Dale Massengill


1958 - 2019
Franklin Dale Massengill Obituary
Franklin Dale Massengill

Harrogate, TN

Mr. Franklin Dale Massengill age 60 of Harrogate, TN was born October 20, 1958 and passed away March 24, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical surrounded by his loving family. He was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University. He was employed by the TWRA as a game warden. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He is preceded death by his: Mother: Velma Berenice (Lambert) Massengill Grandparents: Frank and Eula Lambert

Porter and Lena Massengill He is survived by his: Father: Olan Donald Massengill Sons: Evan Massengill Ben Massengill and wife Wendy Brother: Porter Glenn Massengill and wife Crickett Nieces: Lea Roy and

husband John Lauren Anderson and husband Daniel Several great nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends.

The Family will announce a memorial service at latter date. ~Claiborne-Overholt is honored to be serving the family~
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
