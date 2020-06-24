Franklin Dallas Wills
Knoxville - Franklin Dallas Wills, age 85, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He attended The Rock Ministry Center. He loved fishing, woodworking, gardening, his children, grandchildren and his dogs. He retired from Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church. In May 2020 he celebrated 57 years of marriage with The Love of His Life Mattie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Snow and grandmother, Kate Snow. He is survived by his wife, Mattie Evelyn Wills; son, Charles Leonard Wills; daughters, Cathy L. Benson (Perry G.) and Missy Shorter (Mike); grandchildren, Ty Rutherford (Candace), Mandy Garcia (Benyx), Erika Benson, Sarah France (Billy), Daniel Christian and David Christian; great-grandchildren, Jayden Rutherford, Madilynn Rutherford, Easton France, Rylen France, Madilyn Christian, Arlee Christian, David Jr., and John Christian. Gucci and Max, his constant canine companions. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 2:55 pm Friday June 26, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with his Pastor Perry Benson officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.