Franklin Dallas Wills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Dallas Wills

Knoxville - Franklin Dallas Wills, age 85, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He attended The Rock Ministry Center. He loved fishing, woodworking, gardening, his children, grandchildren and his dogs. He retired from Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church. In May 2020 he celebrated 57 years of marriage with The Love of His Life Mattie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Snow and grandmother, Kate Snow. He is survived by his wife, Mattie Evelyn Wills; son, Charles Leonard Wills; daughters, Cathy L. Benson (Perry G.) and Missy Shorter (Mike); grandchildren, Ty Rutherford (Candace), Mandy Garcia (Benyx), Erika Benson, Sarah France (Billy), Daniel Christian and David Christian; great-grandchildren, Jayden Rutherford, Madilynn Rutherford, Easton France, Rylen France, Madilyn Christian, Arlee Christian, David Jr., and John Christian. Gucci and Max, his constant canine companions. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 2:55 pm Friday June 26, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with his Pastor Perry Benson officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved