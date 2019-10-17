|
Franklin Delano Jeffries
Knoxville - Franklin Delano Jeffries, age 75, of Knoxville, passed away at home in the arms of his granddaughter, Abidale Jeffries, on October 15, 2019.
Franklin was a member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden and was formerly a member of Cumberland Baptist Church where he was baptized.
Franklin served in the Vietnam War Era where he served in the Army Germany Infantry in 1964. He was a TVA Lineman, attended Joe Johnson's Sunday School Class, loved going to Cracker Barrel and flea markets with his grandkids. His favorite trip was going to Tybee Island.
He is preceded in death by parents, James Hugh Jeffries and Ida Mae "Dovie" Jeffries; brothers, Jimmy Jeffries (Clara), Ricky Jeffries, John Jeffries; niece, Pamela Sue. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Elizabeth Jeffries; sons, James Anthony (Tony) Jeffries, Franklin Delano Jeffries II (Dale Jeffries); daughter, Candace Jane Floyd; son-in-law, Greg Floyd; grandchildren, Chelsey Rochelle and Josh Manis, Caylee Elizabeth Carpenter, Chloe Grayson Floyd, Meagan and Timothy Stripling, Emily Nicole (Nikki) Jeffries, Toni Caitlin Jeffries, Ashley Raelynn Jeffries, Allison Lynn Jeffries, Abidale Jeffries; great-grandchildren, Hunter Brantley Walker and Kenley Grace Manis; sisters, Minnie and Gene Reynolds, Betty Sunshine Taylor, Carolyn and Billy Lyons; brother, Charles and Wanda Jeffries; sister-in-law, Marilyn and Monte Ward, Clara Jeffries; brother-in-laws, Randy and Ricky DeBord; nieces and nephews, Susan Jeffries, Renee Jones, Chuck Jeffries, Raysaundra Barmes, Daniel Jeffries, Jessica Reynolds, Samantha Badard, Kimber Romans, Cindy Anderson, Robin Owens, Jamie Owens, Mary McCoy, Kerri Lynn Anthony, Kristin Stewart, and Willie DeBord, Matt Hagaman, and Melissa Granju, Veronica Decker, and Nolan DeBord, Alexis DeBord; and more family, Kenny Sutton and Margaret Choka. He was loved by so many more.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Central Baptist Bearden with a service to follow.
The family will meet at Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel at 8:30 am for a Full Military Funeral and everyone is invited at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Hwy on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:30 am.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019