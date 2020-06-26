Franklin Delano Nix, Sr.
Lenoir City - Franklin Delano Nix, Sr. age 75 of Lenoir City passed away peacefully at his home on June 25, 2020. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Frank was a fierce protector of his family. He was known for his attitude and strength as he diligently fought and overcame many hurdles during his life. Frank enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with his family and friends on the lake. In his later years, he spent many hours at the lake with his prized Allison Craft boat and his beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Franklin Delano Nix, Jr.; parents, Floyd and Ruth Nix; siblings: Lois Fine, Floyd Nix, June Spoon, Wayne Nix and Evelyn Lynn. Survived by his wife, Carol Stinnett Nix; children: Michael Nix (Gail and Chesney), Lisa Nix Worley (David), Marty Nix (Kim), and Mark Nix; first grandchild, a granddaughter who was always by his side, Kendra Raper (Blake). He was her "A 1 from Day 1". Grandsons: Davy Worley (Tara and Darrien), Chris Worley (Shelby and children); Dustin Nix, Mark Nix II, Brandon Nix, and Seth Nix; great-grandchildren: Bentley Raper, Ryker Nix, Westin Nix, Brinkley Raper, and Brielle Worley; many nieces and nephews including special nephew, Jamey Lynn and special cousin, Betty Hartsell. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Taylor Adams officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.