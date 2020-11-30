Franklin Eugene Yoder
Knoxville - Franklin Eugene Yoder - Born May 17th, 1934 in Easton, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.His father Benjamin Yoder; mother, Rose Isabelle Sharp Yoder; brother, Ralph B. Yoder preceded him in death. Eugene is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Eugene enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on August 20, 1953 and earned an Honorable Discharge on August 19, 1956. He was employed by Ingersoll Rand where he was the President of the Union for the company until his retirement. The family will have a private service at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com