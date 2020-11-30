1/
Franklin Eugene Yoder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Eugene Yoder

Knoxville - Franklin Eugene Yoder - Born May 17th, 1934 in Easton, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.His father Benjamin Yoder; mother, Rose Isabelle Sharp Yoder; brother, Ralph B. Yoder preceded him in death. Eugene is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Eugene enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on August 20, 1953 and earned an Honorable Discharge on August 19, 1956. He was employed by Ingersoll Rand where he was the President of the Union for the company until his retirement. The family will have a private service at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved