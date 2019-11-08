|
Franklin Key
Knoxville - Franklin Delano Key, age 71, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran, and owner of Westside Nursery. He was preceded in death by his mother Francis Key, brothers Bobby Key and Gene Key, and sister Lilly Myers. Franklin is survived by his daughter Allison Barcroft and her husband Ben, grandchildren: Bennett Barcroft, Britton Barcroft, and Alivia Barcroft; brother Greg Key and his wife Karen, sisters: Dorcas Adkins, Brenda Boling, Kathy Horvath, Lisa Crutkeaw, and Dotti Key; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 9, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, immediately followed by a 1:00 pm funeral service. Following the service family and friends will meet at Friendship Station Cemetery in New Market, TN at 2:45 pm for a 3:00 pm interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019