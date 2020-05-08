|
|
Franklin Kincaid Phillips (Frank)
Knoxville - Franklin Kincaid Phillips passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus at Palmyra, his long-time Sertoma Center home, on May 6, 2020. Frank was born May 10, 1951 to Edward Bass Phillips (Ed) and Charlotte Kincaid Phillips in Knoxville, Tennessee.
As those of us who loved Frank know, there were many things that Frank could not do. For the last 15 years, he could not walk. For the last 5 years, he could not eat and drink in the same way most of us do. His speech was at times difficult to understand (except for those who knew him and then every word was clear as a bell). Frank could not do many things other people take for granted every day. When some people looked at Frank that is what they saw - the things he could not do. But that is not what we saw (his family, Sertoma family and all his loved ones) and that is not who he was.
When we looked at Frank, we saw the many things he could do. He had a smile that was infectious. He could laugh and he could cry. He had a great sense of direction and a better memory then most. He could hear a train from miles away (seriously). Even if Frank chose not to talk at times, he could show his love without ever saying a word. He had a special way of showing he was happy in mannerisms his family and loved ones reveled in. Not everyone has these abilities, but Frank did.
There are so many of us who have so many blessings that Frank never had. They have good health but take it for granted. They can walk but they do not know which way to go. They can speak, but they do not know how to tell others they love them. That was not a problem for Frank. He could express love with his eyes, a simple look, a smile and an excited laugh. There were many simple things Frank loved. He loved to eat (like his family). That especially included Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners and chocolate cake or milkshakes on any occasion. And oh, did he love a fire - a real fire was preferable, but a gas fire would do. Frank could sit in front of a fire for hours. But do not ask him to get some wood because he would say, "I'll get my hands dirty."
Frank taught us how to love and appreciate what we have, not what we don't. He dearly loved trains (he even stopped a moving train to see the engineer). The trains, like the fires, had to be real - no pictures or even the most life like replicas would do. His favorite day was spent riding in the community on a train search. It was only a true success of course if he actually saw one or more of them. He loved the milkman (back in the day) who would bring his cherished milk "tops", the paper boy, the mailman, rubber bands and a "dollar bill." He loved to watch the Three Stooges on television, and his buddies Larry, Moe and Curly. He loved to feed and could watch the birds and his "squirrelies" for hours. He never met a stranger. He loved to reach out his hand and say and ask everyone "Hello!!! How are you doing???" in only the way Frank could. He knew how to put a smile on every face and a unique joy in every heart.
Frank showed perseverance and inner strength as he continued to fight battles with his health and limitations that would crush the strongest of us. Finally, Frank gave us the gift of dignity. His life was not easy, no, far from it. There were a lot of hard times and they increased with his age and infirmity. But he taught us that we can see past the difficulties as he did. He persevered every day.
For all the ways he taught us about life and love, for all the ways he taught us to show true grit, through all the adversity, the challenges, and the pain, Frank shone brightly with a special light. We are truly blessed for Frank to have been in our lives and have certain hope and thanksgiving that our loving God has abundantly welcomed him into his heavenly home. We are confident he has heard the words of our Lord, "Well done, good and faithful servant".
Frank was preceded in death by his " Momma and Daddy," Charlotte and Ed Phillips, grandparents Jennie and David Kincaid, Lucille and Frank Phillips, and Uncle David Phillips. It brings us added great joy to know Frank will be welcomed in heaven by the rest of his relatives, friends and caregivers especially "Anna Darlin" and Lennisa Mostella. He is survived by his brother, Edward (Ward) Gorham Phillips and wife Tracy, sister, Jennie Phillips Johnson and husband Tom, nieces Carrie Johnson Gandy and husband Richie, Dabney Walt Phillips, and nephew Benjamin Thomas Johnson and wife Anne. Also, three grandnieces Lauren Lee Gandy, Charlotte Taylor Gandy and Lucy Kincaid Gandy.
The Phillips family would like to thank the following for their exceptional care, friendship, love and compassion: Sertoma of Knoxville, who took care of Frank's needs so well over the last 25 years and for which we are eternally grateful; D & S Community Services and UT Medical Center Hospice Services; especially for his best friends and housemates, Mark and Richard; his wonderful caregivers, with particular thanks to Hillary Parker for her endless hours of dedication and love. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Frank's special life, memorials may be made to Sertoma Center, Inc., 1400 E. Fifth Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday May 9 by Father David Boettner at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus with burial afterward at Calvary Cemetery. All services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rose Mann is honored to serve Frank's family.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020