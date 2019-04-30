Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Franklin Parton
Franklin Maurice Parton

Franklin Maurice Parton Obituary
Franklin Maurice Parton

Oliver Springs, TN

Franklin Maurice "Reece" Parton, age 80 a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

Mr. Parton was born December 17, 1938. He was a lifelong

resident of this area and a member of the Oliver Springs Masonic Lodge.

Reece worked along side his father and brother for many years in the coal mines. He later worked for the city of Oliver Springs at the water treatment facility until his retirement. Reece enjoyed bowling, hanging out at Vann's Auto with friends, and most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Mr. Parton is preceded in death by his parents, W. R. and Dorothy Parton; by his wife, Wilma Parton, and by his brother, Billy Parton.

Reece is survived by his son, Butch and wife, Lewanna Parton of Oliver Springs; by a daughter, Lela and husband, Roy Gilliam of Oak Ridge; by grandchildren: Amy and husband, Tony Brummett, Tavia and husband Daniel Jones, JP and wife Cyndi Garrigan, Andrea Briggs, and Lori Garrigan; by great-grandchildren: Lexi, Eli and Carter Brummett, Bella Jones, Jordan Jones, Allie Nelson, Archer and Sailor Garrigan, Peyton and Parker Briggs, Kahlan Seeber and Emma Tsukas; by a "brother", Bobby Ray Snipes and by extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 1, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robbie Leach and Pastor Steve McDonald. Burial and graveside services will be held, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Parton family and we invite you to share a message of

condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
