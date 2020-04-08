|
Franklin R. Hodges
Loudon - Franklin Reeder Hodges, age 83, of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, Tennessee, passed away April 6, 2020.
Frank was born on June 5, 1936, in Etowah, TN. He attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School and
graduated from Etowah High School in 1954. Frank had a passion for life, learning, travel, and
adventure and wanted to make a difference in the world. That curiosity led him in career choices that immersed him into the latest leading technology. His achievements included becoming a Journeyman Millwright at Bowater Paper Company and then working his way through college during his years on the Apollo Space Program in Florida. He was so proud to help put the first man on the moon. While completing his education to become a professional Quality Engineer, he built his career in nuclear power plant construction and the nuclear research industry, eventually retiring from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Along the way, he built houses, started a business, and was an inventor holding two patents.
Frank loved to reminisce about the good old days growing up with his boyhood buddies, and the rich history of his Scotch-Irish ancestors. He enjoyed a deep love with his wife of almost 30 years, Laticia Hodges, and they formed a life centered around their ever-growing family, amazing friendships with their Tellico Village friends, and his love of golf, boating and travels to Europe, the Caribbean, and all over the United States. He was grounded by his Christian faith and loved all of his family and friends. Frank liked to say he had led a charmed life.
Frank was preceded in death by his father Roy Hodges, his mother Phyllis Anderson Hodges, his brother Roger Hodges, and his daughter Jennifer Hodges.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Laticia; his daughter Allison Bailey (Tony); stepdaughters Tonya Harper and Vicki Adkins; his 10 grandchildren, Jeremy Williamson (Cayci), Andy and Cooper (Emily) Bailey, Karie Burke (Jeb), Courtney, and Kyle Irwin, Jake Harper, Phoenix, Zane, and Skye Catinella; and three great-grandchildren, Eva, Blake, and Vera Burke. He would be sad that he will miss the birth of two more great-grandchildren in August. Frank will also be forever remembered by his numerous extended family including, Patty and Leon Clark, and all his dear friends.
We were blessed to have such a special man in our lives and will always cherish your memory. We dearly miss and love you Frank, Frankie, Daddy, Pop, and Papa.
A graveside service will be held for family, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.
