Franklin Smith
Knoxville - Smith, Franklin Alexander - age 82, passed away on Friday, October 9th, 2020. Often riding around (especially in the spring time) Frank would comment "How can anybody look around at this and not know there is a God?" Frank, a Christian, attended Unity Missionary Baptist church for more than 30 years. Frank was born in Rockford, TN on Dec. 21, 1937, but moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the age of 7.
Preceeded in death by his father and mother, Jed T. Smith, Sr. and Ora Summers Smith. Brothers - Jed T. Smith, Jr., James, Harold, Eugene, John, and Howard. Sisters - Mary "Imogene" Cash and Isabelle Hackey. Surviving are his wife of 59 years on Dec. 9, Doris Berney Smith, sons Jeffrey Eugene Smith and Michael Berney Smith and wife Barbara Smith. Grandchildren Liam Presley Smith, Audrey Christina Smith, and Sadie Reese Smith. Many nieces and nephews.
Frank was proud of his military service having served at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, The Ordinance School, and Ladd Air Force Base, Fairbanks, Alaska. He attended Knoxville Business College and took Dale Carnagie courses. He was the owner of a successful masonry business for many years.
He moved to Knoxville after his military service because of his love for music. He performed on the Mid-day Merry-Go-Round, the TN Barn Dance, and the TN Valley Barn Dance. Lowell Blanchard once told Frank, "Frank, you have one of the finest voices I've ever had on this stage" (WNOX). Frank had records on the country music charts - The Force Holding Me To You and Take It Easy Heart. He performed with some of the best entertainers in Knoxville and Nashville. Several Hall of Fame legends played on his records, such as Scotty Moore, D.J. Fontana, Pete Drake, and Zeke Clements. Frank and his band, along with Tommy Cash, performed for The Johnny Cash Memorial in Dyess, AR in 2007 after the release of Walk The Line. He was a member of Knoxville Song Writers Association and often performed on the Ciderville Farm and Home Show with David West. Frank also wrote a book about his life called The Roads I've Traveled and the People I've Met.
Frank had a giving heart whether it was someone who worked for him or someone else in need. More than once when asked about sending $50 to someone he would say "Send them $100, they might need it."
The Family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday October 17th 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with a Funeral Service to follow Officiated by Rev. Doug Fielden, Elder Bill Berry, and Rev. Allen Mayes. The family will then proceed to Clarks Grove Cemetery, Rockford TN for an Interment service with full military honors provided by East TN Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers - David Smith, Steve Smith, Jed T. Smith, III, Roscoe Morgan, Steve Berry, and John Kagley. The family would like to thank Dr. John Stancher and Dr. Wahid Hanna for taking care of Frank for the last 28 years. In lieu of flowers you may send memorial contributions to Hanna Cancer Center at UT Hospital or Children's Hospital in Knoxville. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
