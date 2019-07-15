Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Franklin Todd Jenkins


1958 - 2019
Franklin Todd Jenkins Obituary
Franklin Todd Jenkins

Lincolnton - Franklin Todd Jenkins, age 60, of Salem Church Road in Lincolnton, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Todd was born October 2, 1958, in Knox County, Tennessee, to Frank Jenkins and the late Jane Bowman Jenkins. He served in the United States Marines, and worked as a mechanic for American Airlines.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Hester Jenkins of the home; a son, Thomas A. Huss of the home; a daughter, Emily Huss of the home; his father, Frank Jenkins, and wife Brenda, of Knoxville, TN; a brother, Tom Jenkins, and Teresa Jenkins, of Murrells Inlet, SC; a sister, Tracey Jenkins Whitt of Knoxville, TN; stepbrothers, Paul Mynatt, and wife Betsy, of Tamarac, FL, and Gene Mynatt of Knoxville, TN; stepsister, Patty McCrary of Pickens, MS; a granddaughter, Mae Bell; and was loved by many nieces and nephews.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Jenkins family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 15, 2019
